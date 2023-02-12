Chandigarh: Sec 25 resident thrashed

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 25 was thrashed near his house. The complainant, Karambir, alleged that Anil, alias Leelu, who also lives in Sector 25, thrashed him. He suffered injuries and was admitted to the hospital. The police were informed about the incident, following which a case under Sections 323, 341and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS
Man attacked with rod
Chandigarh: A 36-year-old man was attacked with a rod. Amit, a resident of Milk Colony, Dhanas, alleged that he was attacked by Vinod Kumar Chawla (56) near his house. The police have registered a case under Sections 323 and 341 of the IPC at the Sarangpur police station. TNS
Boy strangulates self accidentally
Ambala: An eight-year-old boy died after he strangulated self accidentally while playing with a rope on the terrace of his house in Ambala. The deceased has been identified as Vansh, a resident of New Inderpuri in Ambala City. As per information, the incident took place on Friday evening. The boy was playing on the terrace when the rope accidently got entangled around his neck. Later his sister, who came on the terrace, found him unconscious and raised an alarm. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The body was handed over to the family members after conducting a post-mortem examination on Saturday. TNS
Blood donation camp organised
Mohali: As many as 137 units were collected during a blood donation camp held at Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, here on Saturday. The camp was organised in association with the Blood Bank, Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, and Dr GC Mishra Memorial Education and Charitable Trust. TNS
PU scientist to attend US meet
Chandigarh: Dr JS Sehrawat, Assistant Professor, Department of Anthropology, Panjab University, will present seven research papers at the 75th annual scientific meeting of the American Academy of Forensic Sciences to be held in USA from February 13 to 18. Dr Sehrawat is working for forensic identification of thousands of unknown human remains and artefacts exhumed from an abandoned well at Ajnala in Amritsar. TNS
Smuggled liquor seized
Mohali: The police arrested a truck driver after 500 cartons of illicit liquor were recovered from the vehicle near Zirakpur on Friday. The truck driver has been identified as Vijay, a resident of Barwala. The liquor was meant for sale in UT only. TNS
Varsity, Delhi institute ink pact
Mohali: Chitkara University, along with Chitkara International School, Chandigarh, and Panchkula, has signed an MoU with the UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development, New Delhi. The institute focuses on achieving the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4.7 by working towards education to foster peaceful and sustainable societies across the world.
