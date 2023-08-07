Chandigarh: Sector 15 community centre being upgraded for Rs 85 lakh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 6

The work on upgrading the community centre in Sector 15 started today. Councillor Saurabh Joshi said the unused empty rooms and halls would be converted into recreational centres where senior citizens would be able to get together around a carrom board, roll a dice on a ludo or gather to chat or read a book.

Parks in sector 46 to have more benches Work of installing more benches in Sec 46 parks has started

Councillor Gurpreet Gabi said it was demand of senior citizens

They complained of shortage of benches in parks, he said

The improvised centre would have a library-cum-conference hall as well as special room for indoor games. Another hall would be dedicated to table tennis and billiards table. For outdoor activities, children would enjoy on a multi-play courtyard with a provision for skating, volleyball and badminton as well.

Children up to the age of 15 would be able to rejoice playing in their very own locality. It would also have a separate conference room. This Rs 85 lakh project would also include soundproof panelling, new flooring, washrooms, false ceiling, repair and maintenance works along with several beautification in and around the centre, he added.