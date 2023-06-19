Chandigarh: Sector 17 football stadium a victim of official apathy

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 18

While the UT Administration eyes completion of under-construction projects by October, the Sector 17 football stadium, which is now named as Urban Park, still awaits officials’ clearance for organising matches or getting renamed as the Sports Department’s football coaching centre.

As per a list handed over by the Sports Department to the UT Adviser, the department is likely to witness the completion of 400m eight-lane synthetic athletics track at the Sector 7 Sports Complex (expected timeline July 31) and construction of mini-sports infrastructure for billiard and snookers at the Sector 42 Sports Complex (expected timeline October 25).

However, the list finds no mention of the Sector 17 football stadium, which was opened on a trial basis in November 2021 and still awaits any official confirmation on its handing over to the Sports Department.

Reconstruction work began at the stadium in 2018 and it was renovated in 2021. However since then, the department has refused to take charge of the facility citing technical issue. The stadium, which was once used to be hub of the city’s football, witnessed major shortcoming after its renovation. While those guilty are yet to be questioned, the facility continues to be a bone of contention within the administration.

In the past, the facility hosted one tournament, ‘Baby League’, but remains in controversies due to various shortcomings. In March 2022, the facility was turned into a ‘rally ground’ during the Union Home Minister’s visit to the city.

In order to please the Sports Department, the Engineering Department overlooked the original plan of building a ‘multipurpose ground’ and built a six-a-side football field adjoining the main facility. However, the six-a-side turf is now used by amateur players for leisure play. Last year, a demand was made to raise the ground as per necessary standards to host national/international matches and improve structural set-up.

The ground faced the flak by experts after it was opened on a trial basis. After the renovation, the officials realised that the stadium lacks several facilities which are required to hosting affiliated championships.

The officials realised that a steel fencing is needed behind the goal posts to stop the ball from going out of the playing arena. Later, tenders were floated to complete this project. While this was rectified, there has been no development on the issue raised against modification of grounds’ touch-line, uneven patches and need for open space around the playing field.

“This matter should be inquired by the CBI. If the stadium was to be renovated, it should have been done in a professional manner. What is the use of this facility when it’s out of players’ reach? It’s a complete waste of public money. Instead, the previous facility was better as it was at least hosting matches or was a hub for producing national players,” said Dalip, a football lover.

The facility is under the Engineering Department, claimed sources. “How can the administration rename a sports facility as an Urban Park? Did they spend crore of rupees for the benefit of players or just for beautification? This was a prime spot for the sports lovers. Since 2018, it has turned out to be a place for beautification. Besides guilty being punished, the administration should tender a public apology. It should reveal who is responsible for the wastage of public money,” said Anand, a former city footballer.

Bone of contention

