Chandigarh: Sector 21 man loses Rs 9K in loan fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 21 was duped of Rs 9,045 on the pretext of providing a loan. Complainant Arvind Kumar reported that an unidentified person defrauded him by making him download an App on the pretext of providing him a loan. A case has been registered under Sections 384, 420, 468, 471, 509 and 120-B of the IPC at the Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Theft at house in Mauli Jagran

Chandigarh: A theft was reported from a house at Mauli Jagran. Complainant Raghav Ram reported that unknown person stole gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh from his house. A case has been registered. TNS

IAF veteran remembered

Chandigarh: The family of Sqn Ldr Jasbir Singh Gill (retd) held a prayer service in his memory on Sunday. He breathed his last on August 18. Unknown to most, he was the first lot of navigators to be commissioned in the IAF in 1946 and a veteran of the UN Congo operations of 1962. Gill was commissioned as acting pilot officer in 1946. In 1965, he joined Air India, from where he retired in 1982 and settled in Chandigarh. Recently, he decided to relocate to New Zealand. TNS

ICAI holds seminar

Chandigarh: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India organised a seminar on professional opportunities for cost and management accountants in the MSME sector, including discussion on delayed payments to MSME vendors, and regulatory tariff fixation - airport and power sector. The seminar was conducted by the Internal Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, along with task force on MSME and startup of the institute, in association with the Chandigarh-Panchkula-Mohali chapter of the Institute at Sector 17. TNS

2 plays penned by teen staged

Chandigarh: Artistes from city-based performing arts society, The Narrators, staged two plays — ‘The Emptiness Inside the Heart’ and ‘Twelve Apples’ — from teenager Nikasha Luthra’s book “The Flowers in Her Room”, which is a collection of short plays, at the Mini Tagore Theatre in Sector 18. The theatrical performances were directed by Nikasha’s mother Nisha Luthra, who is also the founder of The Narrators. TNS

Half marathon in city on Sept 25

Chandigarh: The Tuffman Chandigarh Half Marathon, ‘Green Run’, will be held here on September 25. Runners from different walks of life will participate in 21km, 10km, 5km and 3km run. Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chandigarh, launched the T-shirt.