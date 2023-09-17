Chandigarh: Sector 22-D shopping fest begins today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 16

The Sector 22-D shopping fest, an annual affair to mark the start of the festive season, is set to get underway from Sunday. The festival will conclude on January 1, 2024.

The Sector 22-D Market Welfare Association president, Arvind Jain, said the festival would be inaugurated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal. Mayor Anup Gupta would be present on the occasion. There would be a live performance by Kanhaiya Mittal.

He said there would be 31 prizes for shoppers, which included seven cars and eight refrigerators for coupon holders, which shoppers would get on purchases of Rs 2,000 or above. The shopping volume to become eligible for a coupon should be Rs 10,000 or above at any jewellery shop.