Chandigarh: Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by civic body

Chandigarh, July 3

Vendors and shoppers continued to use plastic bags in the vegetable and fruit mandi of Sector 26, while the Municipal Corporation held an awareness event aimed at reducing plastic pollution at the same place.

In the bustling mandi, shoppers kept up with their routine of carting groceries and vegetables in plastic bags even as a prominent sustainability event to mark International Plastic Free Day was flagged off by Mayor Kuldeep Kumar.

Vendors were using plastic bags due to cost considerations, with some expressing their reliance on affordable option to meet customer demand. “Plastic bags are much cheaper than other ones. I cannot afford bags made of other material,” said Ravish, a vendor in the market.

Kamlesh Devi, another vendor, said, “People don’t bring their own bags which is why I have to provide them with cheap bags that are affordable.”

The corporation celebrated International Plastic Free Day by introducing two e-carts for distributing compostable bags at vegetable markets. The Mayor flagged off the initiative aimed at reducing single-use plastic, urging citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives like cloth and paper bags. The Mayor also honoured vendors who encourage citizens to carry their own cloth bags for shopping or provide them with compostable bags at Sabzi Mandi, Sector 26.

“Plastic should not be used as it is dangerous to the environment. Teams of the MC will ensure regular checks at the mandis and impose fine strictly,” said the Mayor.

Municipal Commissioner Anindita Mitra said stringent enforcement measures, including issuing 218 challans and confiscating 60 kg of single-use plastic, had been implemented since July 1.

The MC has been issuing challans and holding awareness drives, but its action has failed to make any impact in mandis of the city.

