Chandigarh: Sector 26 nightclub gets bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Chandigarh, January 30
No suspicious item was found post a thorough check at a lounge-cum-nightclub in Sector 26 here on Monday after the manager received an anonymous call claiming a bomb was placed there.
The manager informed the police control room following which police teams including Operations Cell, bomb disposal squad and dog squad reached the spot.
A search was conducted but no suspicious item was found in the club.
Police said the area was cordoned off and the entire stretch which houses other nightclubs and restaurants were also searched.
"The nightclub manager received an anonymous call regarding some explosive there... We conducted a thorough check, but no suspicious item was found. It was a hoax call and efforts are being made to trace the caller," Sector 26 police station SHO Maninder Singh said.
Police said a case has been registered against unknown person at Sector 26 police station and an investigation has been initiated.
This is the second hoax bomb call in Chandigarh in less than a week. Last week, Chandigarh police had received information about a bomb threat in the district court complex here that led to a massive search operation which lasted around five hours. However, it was later found to be a hoax.
