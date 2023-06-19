Chandigarh: Sector 33 nursing site up for grabs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The UT Administration has invited e-bids for a nursing home site on a freehold basis in Sector 33-C.

Interested bidders have been asked to apply for the site, spread over 744.44 sq yd, by July 3. The Estate Office has set a reserve price of Rs 18.25 crore. The site, which was earlier on leasehold, was recently converted into freehold before being put up for auction.

Earlier attempts to auction off the site had failed and it had been lying vacant for over a decade. The UT Administration had issued a draft policy for opening of nursing homes in residential areas in September last year.

As per the policy, a nursing home would be allowed to function from a residential building only with the permission of the UT Administrator.

With an aim to reduce burden on the government hospitals, the administration had allowed nursing homes to operate from residential areas in the city. In 2005, the UT had discontinued the provision of new nursing homes in residential areas.