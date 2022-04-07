Chandigarh: Sector 33 school gets notice over low EWS admissions

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Education Department has issued a show-cause notice to Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, under Section 12(1) (C) of the RTE Act, 2009, for not admitting students of the economically weaker section (EWS) or the disadvantaged group for the sessions 2021-22 and 2022-23.

The notice issued by the District Education Officer, Chandigarh, today reads, “It has come to the notice of the department that Bhavan Vidyalaya has not given admission to the extent of 25 per cent seats under the EWS/disadvantaged group in the entry class during 2021-22 and also withheld the admission process against 20 seats reserved under the RTE Act for 2022-23 at the school level.”

“Only five seats under the EWS/disadvantaged group have been filled during 2021-22 and 2022-23. However, there is no directions passed by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to fill only five seats out of 25 seats under the EWS category. The school is therefore served a show-cause notice under Section 12(1)(C) of the RTE Act for not admitting students of the EWS/disadvantaged group for 2021-22 and 2022-23.”

The office of the District Education Officer has sought a reply from the school by April 10.

Under Section 12(1) (c) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, the private schools are required to reserve 25% seats for children belonging to EWS/disadvantaged group and provide free and compulsory elementary education till Class VIII.

The department had asked private schools to admit EWS students for 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23. This is the first show-cause notice issued by the department for the violation of the EWS norms specified under the Act.

Meanwhile, Principal of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 33, Soma Mukhopadhyay was not available for comment.