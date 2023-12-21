Chandigarh: Sector 34 ground presents ugly sight

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

A major part of Sector 34 ground along the dividing road of Sectors 33 and 34 continues to be under the occupation of illegal settlers or private transporters. A part of it is also marred by garbage dumps.

Area councillor Prem Lata has raised the issue. In a press statement, she said, “It is said to be the main sector of the smart city. But the condition of this ground is like the dumping ground of Dadu Majra. This place has been illegally occupied by beggars and garbage can be seen scattered all around. Wrong and immoral activities are also carried out.”

“Besides, private buses remain parked here. Girls studying in educational centres in the area have to face safety related issues. Local residents often complain of shabby and insanitary conditions,” she said.

Criticising the UT Administration, the councillor said, “It is in a deep slumber. The police are also not doing their job diligently. Children are found begging in the area even as the department concerned is least bothered.”

Prem Lata said she had apprised Chief Engineer CB Ojha of the situation a year ago. “But even today the same situation persists, if the administration is unable to manage the ground, it should be handed over to the Municipal Corporation,” she added.

