Chandigarh: Sector 41 residents want more time to remove violations

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 3

Coming out in support of residents of Sector 41-A, the CHB Residents Welfare Federation has decided to request the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) to give some more time to the people before demolishing their houses.

The decision was taken during a General House meeting of the federation today. The CHB had directed the allottees to remove the violations and rectify their units within seven days failing which a demolition drive will be undertaken at the risk and cost of the persons concerned.

It was also decided that an action committee of councillors of all parties in CHB wards would be formed to start a mass campaign for a mahapanchayat to get the ‘Delhi solution’ for all need-based changes made in CHB houses.

In another decision, sector-wise day-long fasts would be started in all CHB sectors with involvement of ward councillors and a day would be fixed to hold a mahapanchayat in Sector 41 for the ‘Delhi solution’.

Members of the federation said the action committee of all-party councillors, with the help of the local MP, would invite the Home Minister to the mahapanchayat for regularisation of need-based changes in CHB flats on the Delhi pattern.

In a notice issued to the violators, the CHB had stated that a demolition drive to remove the unauthorised constructions/violations in the duplex houses in Sector 41-A would be carried out in compliance of the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.