Chandigarh: Sector 42 team claim volleyball title

Chandigarh, March 20
Spikers of Sector 42 Sports Complex won the girls’ junior title by defeating Sector 46 Sports Complex in the ongoing Chandigarh State Junior and Senior Volleyball Championship for Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy, at Sector 7 Sports Complex.
The Sector 42 team claimed the title by registering a 20-25 25-13 25-20 25-16 win. The Sector 7 Sports Complex team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, (TM) 25-16 25-20 to claim third position.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Harbhajan Singh Bhajji
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...
Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts
Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...