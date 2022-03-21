Chandigarh: Sector 42 team claim volleyball title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 20

Spikers of Sector 42 Sports Complex won the girls’ junior title by defeating Sector 46 Sports Complex in the ongoing Chandigarh State Junior and Senior Volleyball Championship for Nirmal Milkha Singh Trophy, at Sector 7 Sports Complex.

The Sector 42 team claimed the title by registering a 20-25 25-13 25-20 25-16 win. The Sector 7 Sports Complex team defeated Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 27, (TM) 25-16 25-20 to claim third position.