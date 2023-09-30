Chandigarh Sector 44 man held for snatching

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a resident of Sector 44 for snatching a mobile phone. Raju had reported that two scooter-borne persons had snatched his phone at Sector 22 on the night of September 19. During investigation, Sandeep (22) was arrested from Sector 52. His accomplice, Rohit, who is lodged in the Burail Jail, will be brought on production warrant. TNS

House burgled at Sector 63

Chandigarh: A theft was reported at a house in Sector 63. Jatin Balu reported that a gold chain, a wristwatch and ear pods were stolen from his house. The police have registered a case and started investigation. TNS

UIFT’s workshop on key software

Chandigarh: The UIFT organised an informative workshop titled “Qualitative Analysis through Atlas ti” here on Friday. Dr Kavita Jarodia, senior associate, Parexel International India, led the workshop, which saw the active participation of 34 attendees, including faculty, research scholars. — TNS

Man hangs self to death

Dera Bassi: A 35-year-old industrial worker, Santosh Kumar, a resident of Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, was found hanging from a tree. The police said the deceased was mentally disturbed for past sometime. He had called his brother and asked him to take care of his children. The deceased, a native of Purnia, Bihar, is survived by his wife and two children. TNS

Murder bid on Sec 79 resident

Mohali: The police booked unidentified persons for an attempt to murder on a Sector 79 resident near a park here on Wednesday. The victim, Abhinav Anand, had sustained sharp injuries and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali. TNS

Sec 46 temple members feted

Chandigarh: Jatinder Bhatia and Sushil Sovat, president and secretary of Sanatan Dharma Mandir Sabha, Sector 46, were honoured by Gurdwara Sri Singh Sabha, Sector 46, for their contribution to Hindu-Sikh brotherhood and maintaining communal harmony. They were felicitated by gurdwara management, led by president Kuldip Singh and secretary Himmat Singh. TNS

Bank celebrates founder's day

Chandigarh: The Burail branch of Punjab National Bank celebrated its 50th founder's day on Friday. Gurvinder Pal Singh, deputy circle head, was the special guest. A cake-cutting ceremony was held in the presence of bank customers. Branch manager Pardeep Kumar expressed gratitude towards customers.