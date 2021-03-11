Chandigarh: Sector 46 man held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The district crime cell of the UT police has arrested a Sector 46 resident with 25 gm of heroin. The suspect, Deepak (37), was arrested from near government houses in Sector 52. A case has been registered against him. TNS

Panchkula Youth held with knife

Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth, Krishan Kumar of Chandimandir, Panchkula, was arrested with a knife near the Vikas Nagar light point. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Three booked on assault charge

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked three persons, Nayab, Pardeep and Karan, all residents of Burail village, for allegedly assaulting their neighbours. The complainant, Mohit, alleged that the suspects quarrelled with him and his cousin Sunil. The complainant got injured and was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. TNS

Seized narcotics destroyed

Panchkula: The police on Wednesday destroyed 44.42-gm heroin, 2.349-kg ganja and 45-gm charas seized by them, at Bagwala village. The police said the drugs seized in 13 different cases were destroyed.