Chandigarh: Sector 46 man held with heroin

Chandigarh: The district crime cell of the UT police has arrested a Sector 46 resident with 25 gm of heroin. The suspect, Deepak (37), was arrested from near government houses in Sector 52. A case has been registered against him. TNS
Panchkula Youth held with knife
Chandigarh: A 23-year-old youth, Krishan Kumar of Chandimandir, Panchkula, was arrested with a knife near the Vikas Nagar light point. A case has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS
Three booked on assault charge
Chandigarh: The UT police have booked three persons, Nayab, Pardeep and Karan, all residents of Burail village, for allegedly assaulting their neighbours. The complainant, Mohit, alleged that the suspects quarrelled with him and his cousin Sunil. The complainant got injured and was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32. TNS
Seized narcotics destroyed
Panchkula: The police on Wednesday destroyed 44.42-gm heroin, 2.349-kg ganja and 45-gm charas seized by them, at Bagwala village. The police said the drugs seized in 13 different cases were destroyed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...