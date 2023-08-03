Chandigarh: Security guard opens Sector 34 pool for relatives, suspended

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 2

A security guard, who is a regular employee of the UT Sports Department, has been suspended with immediate effect for allegedly allowing his relatives to use the swimming pool at the Sector 34 Sports Complex during late in the night.

A picture of the incident has surfaced. It has been alleged that those present inside the pool were seen consuming liquor. “We have suspended the guard and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The picture shows some persons using the pool after its closure. We will inquire if they consumed liquor on the premises. If found guilty, action will be taken as per rules,” said Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports.

The incident is said to have taken place last week. There are nearly 10 swimming pools which remain open for users under strict supervision of officials. The pools remain open during three hours each in morning and evening.

“Allowing visitors inside the complex after working hours is a violation of rules. And if the suspects did consume liquor, it makes the matter a bigger offence,” said a senior functionary of the department.

