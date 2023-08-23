Chandigarh seeing exceptional surge in startup culture: Adviser

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Chandigarh is witnessing an extraordinary surge in the startup culture. Its strategic location coupled with access to skilled workforce from renowned educational institutions makes the region increasingly attractive for inspiring entrepreneurs.

This was stated by UT Adviser Dharam Pal in his address at ‘Chandigarh Startups Session’ as part of ICONN-2023, organised by the CII Chandigarh today. The theme for the session was ‘Be innovative, Be entrepreneurial, Be here’.

The Adviser said the UT had several advantageous features for business growth, including an efficient and responsive administrative set-up, a highly educated and skilled workforce and readily available low-cost office spaces.

“I would like to inform you that the startup policy for Chandigarh is almost ready and will be out anytime,” shared Hargunjit Kaur, Secretary, Industries, UT.

The Adviser said, “The UT Administration has been proactively supporting startups through initiatives like Entrepreneurial Development Centre situated in Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Technology Park. The centre is designed to enhance software exports and assist young professionals in establishing their entrepreneurship ventures by providing them with state-of-the-art facilities.”

Eminent speakers at the session shared government strategies and policies being undertaken to support entrepreneurs in the region, which enable startups to ensure more purposeful, productive, agile and flexible ways of conducting business.