Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Chandigarh, March 11
The city logged 11 fresh cases of Covid on Friday. The number of active cases now stands at 60. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, nine patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. —TNS
3 fresh cases in Mohali, no death
mohali: Three fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the overall coronavirus tally to 95,649. No new death was reported on Friday, while 17 more patients were cured of the disease. There are now 47 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. — TNS
Two fresh cases in Panchkula
panchkula: The district reported two fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 44,093. The active caseload came down to 11. The death count remained at 414, while the number of recovered persons rose to 43,668. —
