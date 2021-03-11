Chandigarh sees 12 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 12 new cases of Covid on Saturday, taking the active caseload to 76. While there was no fresh fatality, nine patients got the better of the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

5 cases in P’kula

Panchkula: Fresh five cases of Covid, including three women, were reported in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 44,218. No death was reported. Of 44, 218 cases reported from the district so far, 43,777 patients have been cured. There are now 27 active cases. The death toll remains 414 in the district. — TNS

16 cases in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 16 Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the overall number of cases to 95,856. Ten patients recovered from the disease. No death was reported in the district on Saturday. A total of 95,856 cases have been logged in the district, of which 94,644 patients have been cured. There are 64 active cases.