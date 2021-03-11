Chandigarh sees 12 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 12 new cases of Covid on Tuesday, taking the active caseload to 76. While there was no fresh fatality, 14 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

5 test positive in P’kula district

Panchkula: Five fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,239. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,239 cases reported from the district so far, 43,798 patients have been cured. There are now 27 active cases. The death toll is 414. — TNS

12 more found infected in Mohali

Mohali: Twelve fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,887, while 14 patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Tuesday. Of the 95,887 cases reported from the district so far, 94,670 patients have been cured. There are now 69 active cases. The district death toll stands at 1,148.