Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city recorded 15 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The active case count now stands at 55. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165. Meanwhile, only one person was cured of the disease. TNS

Cases in double figure after 52 days in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh Covid cases once again touched the double figure in the district as 12 more persons were found infected on Tuesday. Before this, 11 cases had surfaced in the district on a single day on March 5. Two persons were cured of the disease, while no new death was reported on Tuesday. TNS

Mohali Civil Surgeon issues advisory

With fresh cases touching the double figure in Mohali district, the Health Department again asked residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur, in an advisory on Tuesday, said basic guidelines such as wearing mask, keeping social distance and frequent handwashing should be followed by all. TNS

5 test positive in P’kula

Panchkula: Five fresh cases of Covid, including three males and two females, surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality while three patients were cured of the disease. There are now eight active cases in the district.