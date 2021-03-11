Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city recorded 15 fresh coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The active case count now stands at 55. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,165. Meanwhile, only one person was cured of the disease. TNS
Cases in double figure after 52 days in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh Covid cases once again touched the double figure in the district as 12 more persons were found infected on Tuesday. Before this, 11 cases had surfaced in the district on a single day on March 5. Two persons were cured of the disease, while no new death was reported on Tuesday. TNS
Mohali Civil Surgeon issues advisory
With fresh cases touching the double figure in Mohali district, the Health Department again asked residents to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur, in an advisory on Tuesday, said basic guidelines such as wearing mask, keeping social distance and frequent handwashing should be followed by all. TNS
5 test positive in P’kula
Panchkula: Five fresh cases of Covid, including three males and two females, surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours. There was no fresh fatality while three patients were cured of the disease. There are now eight active cases in the district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest