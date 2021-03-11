Chandigarh sees 16 fresh cases of Covid

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 16 new cases of Covid on Thursday, taking the active count to 72. The death toll due to the virus stands at 1,165. TNS
11 cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: Eleven fresh cases of Covid, including four males and seven females, surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,208 in the district. However, no death was reported from the district till Thursday evening. — TNS
6 +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Six new Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,834, while seven patients were cured. No new death due to the virus was reported on Thursday. There are now 56 active cases. The toll stands at 1,148. — TNS
