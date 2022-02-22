Chandigarh sees 18 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 18 cases of Covid-19 on Monday, taking the total tally to 91,585. The active caseload stood at 216. A 76-year-old man from Sector 33 died at Command Hospital, Panchkula. He was fully vaccinated. TNS

12 cases in Mohali

Mohali: The district saw 12 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,446, while 28 patients were cured of the disease. No fresh death was reported. The fresh case tally was the lowest in a long time. Before this, 18 cases were reported on December 30 last year. There are now 265 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,144. TNS

4 +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported four fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 43,973. The active caseload came down to 53. The death count remained unchanged at 413.