Chandigarh sees 19 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 19 fresh Covid cases on Friday, taking the active caseload to 126. While there was no fresh fatality, 15 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS
4 fresh cases in Mohali
Mohali: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 96,049, while seven patients recovered from the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Friday. There are now 40 active cases.— TNS
6 infected in Panchkula
Panchkula: Six fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,362. No new death due to the virus was reported during this period. There are now 29 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. TNS
Top News
