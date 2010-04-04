Chandigarh sees 2 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed two fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The overall case tally has reached 91,911, while the number of active cases stands at 23. Six patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

No fresh case in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported no fresh Covid case on Sunday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,130. There are five active cases in the district. —TNS

4 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Four fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,690, whereas one patient was cured of the disease in the district. However, no death has been reported from any part of the district on Sunday. Of the four fresh cases, three cases came from the Dhakoli area, while one case surfaced from the Dera Bassi area. —