Chandigarh sees 2 Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed two fresh Covid cases on Sunday. The overall case tally has reached 91,911, while the number of active cases stands at 23. Six patients were cured of the disease. — TNS
No fresh case in Panchkula district
Panchkula: The district reported no fresh Covid case on Sunday, keeping the tally unchanged at 44,130. There are five active cases in the district. —TNS
4 +ve in Mohali
Mohali: Four fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,690, whereas one patient was cured of the disease in the district. However, no death has been reported from any part of the district on Sunday. Of the four fresh cases, three cases came from the Dhakoli area, while one case surfaced from the Dera Bassi area. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
People in Punjab will no more have to stand in queues; to get ration at their doorstep, announces CM Bhagwant Mann
Shares a video message to this effect
Central trade unions’ strike partially impacts banking services
Transactions at many public sector banks have been impacted ...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as roadways employees join nationwide strike
A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a...
Petrol price hiked by 30 paise a litre, sixth increase in a week
Total hike goes up to Rs 4-4.10 per litre
Armed men shoot dead youth at Nawanshahr petrol pump
Around 12 bullets were fired