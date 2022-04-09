Chandigarh sees 2 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city logged two fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday. There was no fresh fatality, while four patients were cured of the disease. — TNS

Three contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported three fresh cases of Covid during the past 24 hours, while two patients recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Friday. Meanwhile, a total of 19,88,152 beneficiaries in the district have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,29,655 people have been given the first dose and 8,34,840 the second dose too. Besides, 23,657 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 71,472 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group had been given the jab till Friday. — TNS

No new case in P’kula for 5th day

Panchkula: The district reported no new case of coronavirus for the fifth consecutive day. The active caseload is two. There was no fresh fatality. —