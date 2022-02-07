Chandigarh sees 2 deaths, 105 Covid-19 cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 6

The city saw two deaeths and 105 cases of Covid on Sunday. A 77-year-old woman of Sector 49 was brought dead at the GMSH-16. She was found Covid positive posthumously. She had comorbidities and was not vaccinated. A 91-year-old man from Sector 40 with comorbidities died at the GMCH-32. — TNS

Mohali sees two deaths, 122 cases

mohali: Two more persons succumbed to Covid in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 1,135. A 45-year-old man from Kurali and a 62-year-old woman from Kumbra died of the virus. Both were suffering from comorbidities. The man was not vaccinated. Meanwhile, the district witnessed 122 fresh cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 94,547, while 410 patients were cured of the disease. There are now 1,692 active cases. — TNS

Panchkula sees 27 cases, one death

Panchkula: The district reported 27 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, the lowest daily count after January 1 when it had logged 26 cases. The overall tally reached 43,488, while the active caseload came down to 435. The district also witnessed one death. A 73-year-old woman from Sector 17, who had several comorbidities, succumbed to the virus. She was fully vaccinated. The death toll now stands at 406. —