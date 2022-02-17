Chandigarh sees 2 deaths, 57 new Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 16

The city saw 57 new cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 91,454. Chandigarh also reported two Covid deaths of comorbid patients. A 59-year-old woman from Sector 38 (West) and a 47-year-old man from Sector 51 died of the virus. — TNS

27 fresh cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district saw 27 fresh Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 43,910. The active caseload now stands at 126. The death count remained unchanged at 412. — TNS

50 fresh cases in Mohali district

Mohali: Fifty new Covid cases were reported from the district on Wednesday, while 117 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. There are now 436 active cases in the district. The toll stands at 1,144. —