Chandigarh sees 2 deaths, 85 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh, February 8

The city recorded 85 new Covid cases and two more deaths on Tuesday. The active case tally stands at 1,252. A 65-year-old man of Mauli Jagran, a case of hypertension and lung disease, died at the PGI. A one-year-old boy from Burail, a case of Down syndrome and pneumonia, died of the virus at the PGI. The fatality count in the city has reached 1,143. The positivity rate stands at 3.67 per cent. — TNS

1 death, 84 cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula: One more person died of Covid in the district on Tuesday, taking the toll to 409. The deceased, a 78-year-old man from Sector 17, Panchkula, was suffering from comorbidities and had taken a single dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, 84 Covid cases surfaced in the district, taking the tally of positive cases to 43,609. A health official said two healthcare workers were also found positive, taking the tally of health workers affected with the virus to 179 in the third wave. — TNS

121 more found positive in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 121 new Covid cases on Tuesday, while 379 persons recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. Among the new cases, 49 were reported from Mohali (urban), 25 from Dhakoli, 18 from Kharar, seven from Gharuan, 10 from Boothgarh, nine from Dera Bassi, two from Kurali and one from Lalru. Of the 94,742 cases reported from the district so far, 92,368 patients have recovered. There are now 1,234 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,140. — TNS