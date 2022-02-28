Chandigarh sees 20 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 20 fresh cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 91,732. The active case count of the UT is 165. So far, 90,402 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,165 have succumbed to it. — TNS

13 fresh cases in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported 13 fresh Covid cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 44,037. The active caseload now stands at 38. The death remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 43,585. — TNS

After 2 months, just 7 cases in Mohali

Mohali: After nearly two months, the fresh Covid case count returned to a single digit as only seven cases surfaced in the district on Sunday, taking the tally to 94,287 while 43 patients were cured of the disease. Before this, six cases were reported on December 28. No death was reported on Sunday. There are now 121 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,147.