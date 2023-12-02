Chandigarh sees 20% rise in Nov GST collection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 1

The goods and services tax (GST) collection in the city last month witnessed an increase of 20% against the gross levy collected during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection for November stood at Rs 210 crore, Rs 35 crore more than Rs 175 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

The collection for October stood at Rs 389 crore, Rs 38 crore more than Rs 351 crore collected during the same month in 2022. In September, the UT had witnessed a growth of just 6% with Rs 219 crore mop-up, which was Rs 13 crore more than Rs 206 crore collected during the same month in 2022.

In August, the UT saw

a similar growth of 7%. The tax collection was Rs 192 crore against Rs 179 crore during the same month in 2022.

The GST collection had registered an increase of 23% in July against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for July stood at Rs 217 crore, Rs 41 crore more than Rs 176 crore in the same month last year.

The GST collection had registered a growth of 34% in June against the mop-up during the corresponding period last year. The collection for June stood at Rs 227.06 crore, Rs 57.36 crore more than Rs 169.7 crore in the same month last year.

The GST collection for May had witnessed a record increase of 55% against the collection during the corresponding period last year. The collection stood at Rs 259 crore, Rs 92 crore more than Rs 167 crore collected in the same month last year. It was the highest-ever collection for a month by the UT since the inception of the GST.

The collection for April had seen a marginal increase of 2% against the levy collected in the same period last year.

