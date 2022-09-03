Chandigarh sees 22 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 2

The city witnessed 22 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As many as 55 patients recovered from the disease, dropping the active cases to 233. — TNS

15 test +ve in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district saw 15 fresh cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. However, no death due to the virus was reported on Friday. — TNS

11 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Eleven persons were found infected in the district during the past 24 hours, while 68 patients defeated the virus. There was no fresh fatality on Friday.