Chandigarh sees 22 Covid cases

Chandigarh, September 2
The city witnessed 22 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday. As many as 55 patients recovered from the disease, dropping the active cases to 233. — TNS
15 test +ve in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district saw 15 fresh cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours. However, no death due to the virus was reported on Friday. — TNS
11 infected in Mohali
Mohali: Eleven persons were found infected in the district during the past 24 hours, while 68 patients defeated the virus. There was no fresh fatality on Friday.
