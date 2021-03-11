Chandigarh sees 22 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 22 fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active caseload to 131. While there was no fresh fatality, 22 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

Seven +ve in Mohali

Mohali: Seven fresh cases of Covid surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 96,091, while a similar number of patients was cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported on Wednesday. Of the 96,091 positive cases reported so far, 94,891 patients have been cured. TNS

13 infected in Panchkula

Panchkula: Thirteen fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 44,396. No new death due to the virus was reported on Wednesday. Of the 44,356 positive cases reported so far, 43,949 patients have been cured. There are now 33 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. TNS