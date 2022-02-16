Chandigarh sees 28 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city saw 28 fresh virus cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 91,397. The active caseload came down to 501. An 83-year-old man from Mani Majra died at the GMCH-32. He was a case of hypertension and kidney disease. He was not vaccinated against Covid. — TNS
No fatality in Mohali, 56 new cases
Mohali: The district saw 56 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,243 whereas 123 patients were cured of the disease. No death was reported from any part of the district on Tuesday. There are now 503 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,144. — TNS
29 cases in P’kula district, no death
Panchkula: The district reported 29 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday, taking the tally to 43,883. No death was reported. Of the 43,883 cases reported from the district so far, 43,327 patients have been cured. There are now 144 active cases. The toll stands at 412. —
