Chandigarh sees 28 pc growth in GST mop-up for October

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

The UT Administration has logged 28% growth in the gross goods and services tax (GST) collection for October in comparison to the revenue generated during the corresponding period last year.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the collection stood at Rs 203 crore, Rs 45 crore higher than Rs 158 crore collected during the same month last year.

In September, the UT had witnessed a 35% jump in GST collection, which stood at Rs 206 crore, Rs 54 crore more than the revenue of Rs 152 crore generated during the corresponding period last year.

In August, the UT had seen Rs 179 crore collection, Rs 35 crore (24%) more than Rs 144 crore generated during the same month last year.

In July, 4% growth was witnessed as the UT collected Rs 176 crore GST, Rs 7 crore higher than the revenue of Rs 169 crore generated during the same month last year.

In June, the UT had registered a 41% rise by recording Rs 170 crore collection, Rs 50 crore higher than the revenue of Rs 120 crore generated a year ago.

In May, an increase of 29% in collection was seen as the city generated Rs 167 crore, Rs 37 crore more than Rs 130 crore mopped up during the same period in 2021.

In April, the collection saw a 22% jump. The UT had generated Rs 249 crore revenue against Rs 203 crore mopped up during the same month last year.

In March, the tax receipts stood at Rs 184 crore, 11% more than Rs 165 crore received during the corresponding period in 2021.