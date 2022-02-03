Chandigarh sees 4 fatalities, 364 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

The city witnessed 364 Covid cases today, much higher than the 156 cases recorded yesterday.

The UT positivity rate stands at 9.12 per cent, higher than 5.41 per cent recorded on Tuesday. The active case tally of the city stands at 2,590. Four deaths were reported, which took the fatality count since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,129.

A 50-year-old man from Sector 44, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome and chronic liver disease died at the PGI. He was not vaccinated. A 61-year-old man from Sector 41, a case of chronic liver disease, died at the PGI. He had only received the first dose of the vaccine. A 26-year-old man from Sector 38 (West), a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, died at the PGI. He was not vaccinated.

A woman (87) from Sector 33, a case of type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension and chronic kidney disease, died at Fortis Hospital. She was fully vaccinated. As many as 614 patients recovered from the virus.

Mohali dist reports 299 fresh cases

Mohali: The district saw 299 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while 762 patients recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours. The case tally in the district has reached 93,811, while 89,303 have recovered so far. There are now 3,380 active cases. The toll stands at 1,128. Among the new cases, 51 were reported from Dhakoli, 28 from Dera Bassi, one from Lalru, 11 from Boothgarh, 13 from Gharuan, 64 from Kharar, four from Kurali, 114 from Mohali (urban) and 13 from Banur (13). — TNS

158 fresh cases in Panchkula dist

Panchkula: The district reported 158 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 43,074. The death count remained at 403. The active caseload came down to 803. The number of people who have been recovered from the infectious disease rose to 41,868. — TNS