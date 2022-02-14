Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city reported 42 new Covid cases on Sunday. The active cases stand at 623. A 66-year-old man from Sector 18 was brought dead at the GMSH-16. He tested positive for Covid posthumously. He was suffering from a liver disease. He was fully vaccinated. — TNS
No death, 51 fresh infections in Mohali
Mohali: Fresh 51 Covid cases were reported from the district on Sunday. There was no death. As many as 122 more patients were cured. A case each came from Banur and Kurali, two cases surfaced in Lalru, four in Gharuan, five each in Dera Bassi and Kharar, six in Dhakoli and 27 in the Mohali (Urban) area. — TNS
Panchkula sees one fatality, 22 cases
Ppanchkula: The district reported 22 fresh Coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 43,837. The active caseload came down to 186. The district also witnessed one death due to Covid. A 91-year-old man from Sector 20, who was suffering from cancer and hypertension, succumbed to the virus. He was unvaccinated. The death count now stands at 412. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today
Farm unions to show black flags today
Uttarakhand Poll 2022: Price rise, not faith, key issue in Haridwar
Voters say employment main concern | Anger over losses durin...