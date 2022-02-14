Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported 42 new Covid cases on Sunday. The active cases stand at 623. A 66-year-old man from Sector 18 was brought dead at the GMSH-16. He tested positive for Covid posthumously. He was suffering from a liver disease. He was fully vaccinated. — TNS

No death, 51 fresh infections in Mohali

Mohali: Fresh 51 Covid cases were reported from the district on Sunday. There was no death. As many as 122 more patients were cured. A case each came from Banur and Kurali, two cases surfaced in Lalru, four in Gharuan, five each in Dera Bassi and Kharar, six in Dhakoli and 27 in the Mohali (Urban) area. — TNS

Panchkula sees one fatality, 22 cases

Ppanchkula: The district reported 22 fresh Coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally to 43,837. The active caseload came down to 186. The district also witnessed one death due to Covid. A 91-year-old man from Sector 20, who was suffering from cancer and hypertension, succumbed to the virus. He was unvaccinated. The death count now stands at 412. —