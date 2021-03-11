Chandigarh sees 5 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh: The city witnessed five fresh cases of Covid on Wednesday, taking the active count to 67 in the city. The death toll stands at 1,165. TNS

3 infected in Panchkula



Panchkula: Three fresh Covid cases surfaced from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 44,197 cases. However, no death was reported from the district till Wednesday evening. TNS

10 test +ve in Mohali

Mohali: The district witnessed 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, while six patients recovered from the disease on Wednesday. There are 57 active cases in the district. The toll stands at 1,148.