Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

Chandigarh: The city saw five fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,869. The active caseload stands at 50 and the death count at 1,165. — TNS
Just one case in Mohali district
Mohali: After more than three and a half months, only one Covid case surfaced in district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,661, while nine patients were cured of the disease. Before this, it was on November 29, 2021, that only one case had surfaced in the district. No new death was reported from the district on Tuesday. There are now 25 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS
Four fresh cases surface in P’kula
Panchkula: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,115. However, no new death was reported during this period. Of the 44,115 cases reported from the district so far, 43,672 patients have been cured. There are now 29 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann swearing-in LIVE updates: Khatkar Kalan all decked up as Mann to take oath as Punjab CM
10,000 policemen deployed | Traffic on Ropar-Balachaur road ...
Ambala IAF officers to join 'accidental' missile firing probe
Nothing but a case of accidental firing, says US | Pakistan ...
'New Covid variant emerging', experts advise caution
The new variant is a mix of Delta and Omicron
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Search operation turns into an encounter when the militants ...