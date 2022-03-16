Chandigarh sees 5 new Covid-19 cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city saw five fresh Covid cases on Tuesday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,869. The active caseload stands at 50 and the death count at 1,165. — TNS

Just one case in Mohali district

Mohali: After more than three and a half months, only one Covid case surfaced in district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,661, while nine patients were cured of the disease. Before this, it was on November 29, 2021, that only one case had surfaced in the district. No new death was reported from the district on Tuesday. There are now 25 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. TNS

Four fresh cases surface in P’kula

Panchkula: Four fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,115. However, no new death was reported during this period. Of the 44,115 cases reported from the district so far, 43,672 patients have been cured. There are now 29 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. —