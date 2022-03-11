Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 10

The city logged eight fresh cases of Covid on Thursday. The number of active cases now stands at 58. The death count is 1,165. Meanwhile, nine patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours. TNS

Just one case in Panchkula

Panchkula: The district reported just one fresh case on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 44,091. The active caseload came down to 14. The death toll remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries rose to 43,663. TNS

8 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Eight fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total to 95,646. Eight patients were cured of the disease. However, no death was reported from the district on Thursday. Of the total fresh cases, one each was reported from Boothgarh, Gharuan, Kharar, Dhakoli, Dera Bassi and Banur, while two cases surfaced from the Mohali (urban) area. There are 61 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,148.