Chandigarh sees 8 fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed eight new cases of Covid on Sunday, taking the active caseload to 87. While there was no fresh fatality, 11 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. TNS

8 positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Eight fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,268. No new death due to the virus was reported. There are now 25 active cases. The death toll stands at 414. TNS

11 infected in Mohali

Mohali: Eleven fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,936, while 10 patients recovered from the disease. No new death was reported.