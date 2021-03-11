Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed eight new cases of Covid on Friday, taking the active caseload to 84. While there was no fresh fatality, 11 patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

6 test positive in Panchkula

Panchkula: Six persons, including four males, tested positive for Covid during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,258 in the district. However, no death was reported on Friday. Of the 44,258 cases reported from the district so far, 43,821 patients have been cured. There are now 23 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. — TNS

13 contract virus in Mohali

Mohali: Thirteen fresh cases of Covid surfaced during the past 24 hours, taking the district tally to 95,913. While there was no fresh fatality, six patients recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, a total of 20,35,858 beneficiaries have been given anti-Covid shots till date. As many as 11,46,470 people have been given the first dose and 8,55,952 of them the second dose too. Besides, 33,436 beneficiaries have been given the booster dose or the third dose. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a total of 77,548 beneficiaries in the 15 to 17 age group were given the jabs till Friday.