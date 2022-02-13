Chandigarh sees 87 fresh Covid cases, 2 deaths

Chandigarh: The city reported 87 new Covid cases on Saturday. The active cases stand at 686. Two persons died, a 70-year-old unvaccinated person who suffered from a pulmonary disease and a 28-year-old woman who was brought dead and tested positive posthumously. — TNS
One succumbs, 80 +ve in Mohali
Mohali: One more person succumbed to Covid-19 during the past 24 hours taking the number of deaths to 1,144 in Mohali district. The deceased is a 38-year-old man of Phase 11. He had comorbid conditions and was fully vaccinated. The district witnessed 80 fresh cases, taking the overall number to 95,108 in the district. There are 684 active cases. — TNS
33 more infected in P’kula dist
Panchkula: The district reported 33 fresh Covid cases on Saturday, taking the overall cases to 43,815. The active caseload remains unchanged at 258. With no fresh death, the fatality count stands at 411. The number of people recovering from the disease rose to 43,146. —
