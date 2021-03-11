Chandigarh sees 9 fresh Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed nine new cases of Covid on Monday, taking the active caseload to 78. While there was no fresh fatality, nine patients recovered from the disease. The virus has claimed 1,165 lives in the city so far. — TNS

9 found infected in Mohali district

Mohali: Nine fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,875, while five patients recovered from the virus. No new death due to the disease was reported from any part of the district on Monday. There are now 71 active cases. The death toll stands at 1,148. — TNS

7 more contract virus in Panchkula

Panchkula: Nine fresh Covid cases surfaced in the district in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,234. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,234 cases reported from the district so far, 43,792 patients have been cured. There are now 28 active cases. The death toll stands at 414.