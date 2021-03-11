Chandigarh sees coldest day of season

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 24

The city today saw the coldest day of this summer so far. The maximum temperature further dropped to 29.6°C, 8.5°C below normal. Yesterday, the city had recorded the second lowest maximum temperature of the season at 30.7°C. The minimum temperature in the city today was 20°C, 3.3°C below normal. For the past two days, the maximum as well as the minimum temperature has dropped significantly due to rain. In the past 24 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 8.30 am today, the city witnessed 3.4 mm of rainfall. However, from tomorrow, the weather is expected to be clear and the temperature is expected to rise.