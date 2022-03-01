Chandigarh sees eight fresh cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city reported eight fresh cases of Covid on Monday, taking the overall tally to 91,740. The active case count of the UT is 155. So far, 90,420 patients have recovered from the disease, while 1,165 have succumbed to it. — TNS

6 infected in Panchkula district

Panchkula: The district reported six fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall tally to 44,043. The active caseload now stands at 42. The death toll remained unchanged at 414. Meanwhile, the number of people who have recovered from the infectious disease has risen to 43,587. — TNS

Just three test +ve in Mohali district

Mohali: Three new Covid-19 cases were reported from the district on Monday, while 12 patients recovered from the virus. Among the new cases, two were reported from the Mohali urban area and one from Dhakoli. Of the 95,558 cases reported from the district so far, 94,299 patients have been cured. There are now 112 active cases. The Covid toll stands at 1,147. —