Chandigarh sees four new cases of Covid-19

Chandigarh: The city saw four fresh Covid cases on Monday. The total number of positive patients has reached 91,864. The active caseload stands at 58 and the death count at 1,165. —TNS
5 found infected in Mohali district
Mohali: Five fresh Covid cases were reported from the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 95,660, while five patients were cured of the disease. No new death due to the virus was reported from any part of the district on Monday. There are now 33 active cases with 1,148 deaths in the district. —TNS
Four fresh cases surface in Panchkula
Panchkula: Four new Covid cases surfaced in the district during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 44,111. No new death due to the virus was reported. Of the 44,111 cases reported from the district so far, 43,671 patients have been cured. There are now 26 active cases with 414 deaths in the district. —TNS
