Chandigarh sees hottest March in 12 years

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 1

March this year remained the hottest in the city in the past 12 years. Not only average day temperature but average night temperature as well of the just-concluded month remained the highest.

According to the Chandigarh Meteorological Department, the city recorded 38.9°C as the average maximum temperature in March this year. In the decade gone by, the lowest average maximum temperature in March was 25.7°C in 2020.

Also, the average minimum temperature in March this year remained the highest at 16.6°C while 2019 saw the lowest average of 13.1°C.

This year’s March was also unusual as it recorded no rainfall. It happened for the first time in March in the city since 2007 that the month saw no rain. It was way back in 2008 that the city saw a rainless March.

Reacting to the trend, Manmohan Singh, Director, Chandigarh Met Department, said, “It is the hottest as well as rainless March in over a decade. It is unusual. The reason is there was no strong western disturbance and long dry spells continued.”

In April, there seems no respite from the above-normal hot conditions. As per the forecast for April, the city is likely to see above normal maximum and minimum temperatures. Below average rain has been predicted for April too.