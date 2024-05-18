Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh, May 17

The city recorded the hottest day ever in May as the maximum temperature touched 44.5°C today.

The day temperature was 5.6 degrees above normal, according to the Meteorological Department. There was a rise of 2.6 degrees in the average maximum temperature in the past 24 hours.

Today’s was the third highest maximum temperature ever recorded and highest for this month.

The second highest maximum temperature for this month was recorded at 44.4°C on May 15, 1970, third highest (44.3°C) on May 26, 1969, and fourth highest (44.2°C) on May 18, 1970. The highest ever maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 45.1°C on June 1, 2012, and the second highest at 45°C on June 5, 2017.

Besides today, the third highest temperature of 44.5°C was recorded on June 6, 2022. The fourth highest temperature was recorded at 44.4 degrees Celsius on June 8, 2014.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 26.7°C today, which was two notches above normal.

The department has issued yellow alert for heat wave conditions, which are expected to prevail till May 22, with temperatures hovering around 44°C. The department has advised the residents to take precautionary measures.