Chandigarh sees rise in drug-resistant TB cases

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, December 25

The city has witnessed a concerning increase in multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) cases this year, with 142 cases reported from January to October, compared to 74 cases last year. MDR-TB is a severe form of tuberculosis caused by an organism resistant to essential drugs (Isoniazid and Rifampin). The city has recorded the highest tuberculosis (TB) notification rate in the country this year. The city has recorded a staggering 475 cases per 1,000 people.

Dr Digamber Behera, former head of pulmonary medicine at PGIMER, said that incomplete treatment, inappropriate dosages of medicine, poor quality of drugs and incorrect prescriptions contribute to MDR-TB. Additionally, cases may arise through transmission, especially in individuals with underlying conditions such as HIV, leading to immunosuppression (a reduction of the activation or efficacy of the immune system).

Dr Behera added a great challenge in addressing MDR-TB is the technique of diagnosis. He emphasised the complexity of diagnosing MDR-TB, which hampers timely intervention. An estimated 1 lakh MDR-TB cases are present in the country, but only 70,000 of them are under treatment. He said that this indicates a gap in managing this growing health problem.

“The most important thing a person can do to prevent the spread of MDR-TB is to take all of their medications exactly as prescribed by their healthcare specialist. They should not be missing any doses, and the treatment should not be stopped midway. Patients should inform their healthcare provider if they have any problems taking the medication. If a patient plans to travel, they should talk to their healthcare provider with them and make sure that they have enough medicine for the journey,” said Dr Behera.

Who is at risk of getting MDR-TB?

Those who do not take their TB medication regularly

Do not take all of their TB medicine as told by their doctor

Develop TB disease again, after having taken TB medicine in the past

Come from areas of the world where drug-resistant TB is common

Have spent time with someone with drug-resistant TB disease