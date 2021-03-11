Chandigarh: Self-help book unveiled

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

A self-help book, ‘Put Your Best Foot Forward’, authored by Col DS Cheema was unveiled at a function organised by The Narrators, a performing arts society, in association with the Chandigarh Literary Society (CLS).

The book was launched with an art-lit adaptation directed by Nisha Luthra of The Narrators.

Col Cheema, who has authored 17 books on various subjects, said ‘Put Your Best Foot Forward’ covered etiquette, manners and fine graces of life. “It allows readers to have an insight into multiple details of life about which we do not think at all,” said Col Cheema.

The uniqueness about the launch was that Luthra directed an art-lit adaptation based on the book, which depicted ‘two wolves that a human being feeds within’. She also depicted how making good choices and deciding between good and bad was so imperative for a successful life.

The dignitaries who unveiled the book on the sidelines of the art-lit showcase were former Army Chief General VP Malik, Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture, Haryana, Prof PK Khosla, founding Vice-Chancellor of Shoolini University, Solan, Prof KN Pathak, former VC of Panjab University, and Vivek Atray, a former IAS officer and a motivational speaker.

Col Cheema, who retired as Director, Professional Studies, DAV College, Chandigarh, wishes to take the self-help book to all potential students of universities and schools.